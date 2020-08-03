Two-thirds of migrants wish to return to cities due to lack of jobs: Survey

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Nearly two-thirds of the migrants that had moved back to their villages wish to return to the cities, according to a recent survey.
A collaborative study on ‘How is the hinterland unlocking’ was carried out by the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India), Action for Social Advancement, Grameen Sahara, i-Saksham, PRADAN, SAATHI-UP, SeSTA, Seva Mandir and Transform Rural India Foundation. The study surveyed 4,835 households between June 24 to July 8.
According to the survey, while 29 per cent have already moved back to the cities, 45 per cent of migrants wish to do so in the near future, the Times of India reported.
“Absence of skilled employment in villages is reflected in the fact that nearly two-third of returned migrants have either migrated again or wish to do so,” the study said.
Absence of skilled employment and lack of finances have further pushed migrants into thinking about going back to the cities for employment.
According to the survey, 43 per cent of households reported a reduction in meals, while 55 per cent had reduced meal items.
While 85 per cent of households had accessed the public distribution system, only 38 per cent had received transfers under the PM Kisan scheme as per the report.
Out of the 71 per cent households that had access to LPG, 85 per cent had received LPG through Ujjwala Yojana, it said.
According to the report , this is also impacting the education of the children from these households. One in four households is considering taking their children out of school, as per the report.
