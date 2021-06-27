National

Two Union Ministers hold talks with vaccine makers

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 27, 2021

Visit Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing and Bio Safety Level-3 facilities to review the production of vaccines

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya along with Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy have visited Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing and Bio Safety Level-3 facilities to review the production of vaccines in Hyderabad.

He assured the company officials that the government would extend all support to vaccine developers and manufactures to make the vaccine doses available for all.

The ministers held discussions with the company representatives on the scope for ramping up the production.

Corbevax

Later in the day, they also visited Biological E, which is developing the Covid vaccine ‘Corbevax’. They also held a meeting with Dr Reddy’s team with regard to the status of single shot Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik Light’.

Published on June 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.