Two Union Ministers hold talks with vaccine makers

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya along with Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy have visited Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing and Bio Safety Level-3 facilities to review the production of vaccines in Hyderabad.

He assured the company officials that the government would extend all support to vaccine developers and manufactures to make the vaccine doses available for all.

The ministers held discussions with the company representatives on the scope for ramping up the production.

Corbevax

Later in the day, they also visited Biological E, which is developing the Covid vaccine ‘Corbevax’. They also held a meeting with Dr Reddy’s team with regard to the status of single shot Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik Light’.