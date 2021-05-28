Tyre industry welcomes new norms, pleads feasible timelines for compliance

The tyre industry has welcomed draft norms involving new requirements for rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emission, as stated in a draft notification released by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH).

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has stated that the new norms are a step in the right direction and will help in improving road safety and making vehicles more fuel-efficient, ATMA has stated.

“Tyre industry’s growth is underpinned by a sharp focus on technical and environmental parameters. The new draft norms will further align Indian standards with the best in operation internationally. As a key segment of Indian manufacturing that has proved its credentials globally, Indian tyre industry will be keen to adopt these norms at the earliest,” said Rajiv Budhraja, Director-General, ATMA.

The new norms will be incorporated as a part of the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS 142). Tyre industry has collaborated actively with the government in formulation of AIS 142 which defines norms for tyres, he added.

Test tracks

However, the timeline for adoption of new norms will need a workable revision to enable the tyre industry to test a large number of SKUs and also to arrive at practical threshold limits that suit the Indian conditions. Indian tyre industry manufactures one of the widest range of tyres available in the world, said ATMA.

The tests like wet grip and rolling sound emission are performed on test tracks. The effective implementation of the proposed notification will also be largely dependent on the readiness of the adequate test infrastructure in the country.

According to ATMA, the test tracks set up by the Government need to be made fully operational for testing all types of tyres as envisaged in draft notification. And that also calls for reworking the timelines.

According to the draft norms, the proposed standards will become applicable for all new tyre designs on October 1, 2021, and for all other existing tyre designs across the three vehicle segments of Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV by October 1, 2022.

ATMA, along with its technical wing Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC), is putting together a detailed response on the draft notification to the Ministry for effective implementation of the new standards without disrupting production lines of its members.