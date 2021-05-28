Tyre industry welcomes new norms, pleads feasible timelines for compliance

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The tyre industry has welcomed draft norms involving new requirements for rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emission, as stated in a draft notification released by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH).
The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has stated that the new norms are a step in the right direction and will help in improving road safety and making vehicles more fuel-efficient, ATMA has stated.
“Tyre industry’s growth is underpinned by a sharp focus on technical and environmental parameters. The new draft norms will further align Indian standards with the best in operation internationally. As a key segment of Indian manufacturing that has proved its credentials globally, Indian tyre industry will be keen to adopt these norms at the earliest,” said Rajiv Budhraja, Director-General, ATMA.
Road Ministry proposes norms to mark tyres based on fuel effiency, noise reduction, safety
The new norms will be incorporated as a part of the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS 142). Tyre industry has collaborated actively with the government in formulation of AIS 142 which defines norms for tyres, he added.
However, the timeline for adoption of new norms will need a workable revision to enable the tyre industry to test a large number of SKUs and also to arrive at practical threshold limits that suit the Indian conditions. Indian tyre industry manufactures one of the widest range of tyres available in the world, said ATMA.
The tests like wet grip and rolling sound emission are performed on test tracks. The effective implementation of the proposed notification will also be largely dependent on the readiness of the adequate test infrastructure in the country.
According to ATMA, the test tracks set up by the Government need to be made fully operational for testing all types of tyres as envisaged in draft notification. And that also calls for reworking the timelines.
JK Tyre forms tie-up with NATRAX to develop test track in Pithampur
According to the draft norms, the proposed standards will become applicable for all new tyre designs on October 1, 2021, and for all other existing tyre designs across the three vehicle segments of Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV by October 1, 2022.
ATMA, along with its technical wing Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC), is putting together a detailed response on the draft notification to the Ministry for effective implementation of the new standards without disrupting production lines of its members.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...