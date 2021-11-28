UAE-based Kingspin Technology Services starts operations in Kochi

Kingspin Technology Services, the UAE-based blockchain start-up, is expanding its development team by opening an offshore delivery centre in SmartCity, Kochi.

The company, which also focuses on other digital transformation technologies such as Data Science and IoT, is recognised by Startup India and the Kerala Startup Mission. Azif Ali, CEO, Kingspin Technology Services, said 80 per cent of the development work will be done from the Kochi centre.

Initially, the company will employ 70 people, and the number may reach 100 within six months. More freshers are likely to be hired as there are not many people with experience in blockchain technology in the country, he added.

The company focuses on blockchain and its real-world implications, including Asset Tokenization aspects in Environment Sustainability Quotient, Estate and Customer Loyalty. With the planned launch of a branch in Wyoming, US, the angel-funded start-up is also planning to experience Silicon Valley Technology upgrades and correspondingly streamline the journey forward in the current digital decade, embracing the latest technology advancements.

"We plan to expand our services around India in the next one year. Our plan is to optimise blockchain technology applications towards societal benefits. However, the use of blockchain technology in business cases such as to save real estate documents digitally, will only take off once our appeal to the government to legalise it gets the green flag, he added.