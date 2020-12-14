Uber Eats’ engineering team in India facilitates global initiatives

Uber Eats’ engineering team in India is showing its peers how to integrate payment wallets into the app.

The Eats engineering team in Hyderabad works on a global mandate, with the key markets served by the team including the US, Canada, Belgium, and Japan.

“The first wallet to be added as a payment option in the app in Japan was leading digital wallet platform LINE Pay. This was soon followed by the integration of PayPay, the largest wallet in Japan by volume of payments,” Uber Eats said in a statement.

“The integration allows diners in Japan to place orders through Uber Eats directly from the PayPay app, the first time Uber Eats has been positioned as a mini app within another app,” it said.

The flexible and reusable Uber Eats architecture allowed the team to seamlessly integrate with PayPay.

“The Uber Eats engineering team in Hyderabad also gave eaters in Belgium the option of paying for their orders through Bancontact, a leading payments player in that country,” it said.