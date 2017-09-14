UberPOOL launched in Kochi

Uber has announced the launch of its innovative product uberPOOL in Kochi on Thursday.

The company has already launched the product in eight cities across the country, offering customers affordable rides by sharing their journey with passengers in the same direction.

Nitin Nair, General Manager, Uber India (Kochi), said that the aim is to provide reliable first and last mile connectivity to public transit systems and get more people in fewer cars. “We believe,effective use of public transportation and carpooling can help combat traffic congestion”, he said.

According to Christian Freese, General Manager, South India, the product was first introduced in Bengaluru in September 2015 and at present over 25 per cent of Uber trips in that city are on uberPOOL. This has helped save 21,851,000 km travelled, 1,027,000 litres of fuel and curbing 2,419,000 kg of CO2 emissions, he said adding that the company aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint in the country.