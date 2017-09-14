UberPOOL launched in Kochi

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Uber has announced the launch of its innovative product uberPOOL in Kochi on Thursday.
The company has already launched the product in eight cities across the country, offering customers affordable rides by sharing their journey with passengers in the same direction.
Nitin Nair, General Manager, Uber India (Kochi), said that the aim is to provide reliable first and last mile connectivity to public transit systems and get more people in fewer cars. “We believe,effective use of public transportation and carpooling can help combat traffic congestion”, he said.
According to Christian Freese, General Manager, South India, the product was first introduced in Bengaluru in September 2015 and at present over 25 per cent of Uber trips in that city are on uberPOOL. This has helped save 21,851,000 km travelled, 1,027,000 litres of fuel and curbing 2,419,000 kg of CO2 emissions, he said adding that the company aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint in the country.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor