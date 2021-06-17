udChalo appoints Ravi Kumar as Chief Executive Officer

udChalo, a leading consumer services company for Indian Defence Personnel, announced Ravi Kumar as the new Chief Executive Officer. Varun Jain, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer, will continue in an advisory role to the company.

“ Ravi is a graduate from the Army Institute of Technology, Pune and Stanford GSB’s Seed Program. It was his vision and entrepreneurial spirit that led him to start udChalo to cater to the travel needs of Defence personnel. He has extensive experience in travel and service management, notably in the areas of innovation, development and research opportunities that benefit udChalo’s customers” the company said in a press statement.

“Ravi is a proven leader and a great visionary. He has done an outstanding job in the past year by introducing new business services like financial products, high-end consumer electronic goods, utilities and bill payments and housing and mobility to the udChalo portfolio. I believe he has great foresight and determination to take udChalo to even greater heights,” said Varun Jain in a statement.

On taking on the role as CEO, Kumar said in a statement, “It is with great dignity that I take on this huge responsibility of steering udChalo from Varun. He has been a guiding force, a strategic thinker and very instrumental in building udChalo, our dream project over these past few years. I wish him well and will work upon the legacy that he leaves behind for all at udChalo.”

udChalo serves the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces and their dependants offering travel, financial services, group housing, consumer electronics and utility bill payments and is in the process of integrating additional services in its portfolio for making life simpler for soldiers. The company began its operations in 2015 by graduates of the Army Institute of Technology and Stanford GSB.