Uddhav Thackeray greets people on Gudi Padwa

Mumbai, March 26

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, and said the state will celebrate the festival after the war against coronavirus is won.

“This is a war and like all the wars the enemy attacks in a stealthy manner. Here the danger is more because the enemy is not in view. If you leave home, from which direction it will attack you is not known,” Thackeray said while addressing the people of Maharashtra through a webcast.

He urged the people not to panic as all essential commodities are available in the market.

“We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. In this 21-day extended lockdown, all shops selling essential goods would be open; even shops selling animal food will be open,” he said.

Thackeray also appealed to the citizens of the state to not use air-conditioning at homes as it may increase the risk of generating moisture.

“According to the instructions received from the Centre, do not use the AC units to avoid creation of moisture. Breathe fresh air by leaving the windows open,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray also thanked the people who have come forward to help the government by donating ventilators and masks.

He also requested all businessmen and industrialists not to deduct salaries and wages of their employees and avoid another crisis-like situation that may arise in future.