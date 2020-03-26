Uddhav Thackeray greets people on Gudi Padwa

A viral test for leaders
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
Mumbai, March 26
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, and said the state will celebrate the festival after the war against coronavirus is won.
“This is a war and like all the wars the enemy attacks in a stealthy manner. Here the danger is more because the enemy is not in view. If you leave home, from which direction it will attack you is not known,” Thackeray said while addressing the people of Maharashtra through a webcast.
He urged the people not to panic as all essential commodities are available in the market.
“We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. In this 21-day extended lockdown, all shops selling essential goods would be open; even shops selling animal food will be open,” he said.
Thackeray also appealed to the citizens of the state to not use air-conditioning at homes as it may increase the risk of generating moisture.
“According to the instructions received from the Centre, do not use the AC units to avoid creation of moisture. Breathe fresh air by leaving the windows open,” said Thackeray.
Thackeray also thanked the people who have come forward to help the government by donating ventilators and masks.
He also requested all businessmen and industrialists not to deduct salaries and wages of their employees and avoid another crisis-like situation that may arise in future.
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
Although deadlines have been pushed to June 30, the pressure to meet targets is overwhelming
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
If farmers are not given a helping hand now, it could de-rail the farm economy
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...