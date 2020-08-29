Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates top health facilities in 12 rural hospitals

For dealing with communicable diseases hospitals are a must. Hence the State Government has decided to create a permanent mechanism for setting up such hospitals in Maharashtra. The State administration and the people's representatives should take initiative in this matter. All necessary help would be provided, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

He was remotely inaugurating state-of-the-art health facilities in 12 rural hospitals under Saksham Gramin Arogya Abhiyan.

He said it is necessary to provide good healthcare facilities in all the districts of the State. Mumbai region has modern facilities, which should also be created in rural areas. In the current pandemic situation, the State Government has built field and jumbo hospitals across the State,

Although these facilities are temporary, they are providing quality healthcare with necessary facilities such as piped oxygen, ventilator and ICU rooms. The available types of equipment and infrastructure can be used to build a permanent system. The District Collectors should send proposals for setting up the hospitals, the Chief Minister said.

Every single day of work is dedicated to improve upon people’s health. The State is on the path of development, he added.