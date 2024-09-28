Its ‘son-rise’ in Tamil Nadu with Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K Stalin, made deputy chief Minister.

The 47-year-old actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin will follow the footsteps of his father, who became Deputy CM after the 2009 Lok Sabha, when the State was run by DMK founder and former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy chief minister has been the most talked political topic in recent times in the State.

Chief Minister Stalin has recommended to the Governor, RN Ravi, to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios, and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister has recommended to induct V Senthilbalaji, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court two days ago, Dr Govi Chezhian, R Rajendran and S M Nasar in the Council of Ministers.

The Governor has approved the recommendations. The Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Ministers designate will be held on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Raj Bhavan, Chennai, says a release from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor also approved the recommendation of the Chief Minister to drop T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk & Dairy Development; Gingee K S Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and K. Ramachandran, Minister for Tourism, from the Council of Ministers, the release said.

It is not unclear what portfolio will be given to Senthil Balaji. The former minister had been behind bars for 15 months after being accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation could be an indication of the DMK’s preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections. It is also seen as a step to strengthen the next-generation of political leadership.

More importantly, the elevation could also be a move to counter Tamil actor Vijay, who recently turned politician and could make his electoral debut in the forthcoming Assembly elections.