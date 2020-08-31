UK-based Indian origin doctor releases book on fighting Covid-19

Aseem Malhotra, a UK-based Indian origin doctor, has released a book titled The 21-Day Immunity Plan: How to Rapidly Improve Your Metabolic Health and Resilience to Fight Infection.

Dr Malhotra, through his book, gives an insight on how in 21 days people can conquer their infection, including coronavirus, and reverse many of the underlying risk factors that can exacerbate their condition.

In a statement quoted in the journal Medical Dialogues, Dr Malhotra said: “Poor metabolic health equals poor immune health. The good news is that within weeks of making simple changes to what we eat, how we move, and reducing stress through meditation, we can rapidly improve — both making us healthier and more resilient to infection.”

Lifestyle changes

Malhotra is also helping people fight obesity which is lethal to coronavirus positive patients. The book talks about the benefits of lifestyle changes on global health.

Earlier this year, Dr Malhotra urged his Indian followers to urgently cut out ultra-processed foods from their diet to build resilience.

“India is particularly vulnerable, having a very high prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. Specifically, conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease are three of the major risk factors for death from Covid-19. This is rooted in excess body fat, a cluster of conditions known as metabolic syndrome,” he added.

Malhotra also warned that the medications that are used for type 2 diabetes and many of the other conditions have “very, very marginal effects” in terms of improving lifespan or reducing the risk of death and they also come with side-effects.