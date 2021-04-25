UK, EU, US rush medical aid to India

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The United Kingdom, European Union and the United States are rushing medical aid and equipment to India, as the country battles a surge in Covidcases and deaths.
About 600 pieces of medical equipment are being shipped to India. “Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus,” said reports quoting Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19. I’m determined to make sure the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against pandemic,” he added. The first consignment is expected to reach Delhi by Tuesday.
Separately, EU Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted: “Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!”
Earlier in the day, a White House spokesperson had told foreign media, that they were rushing additional help to India, especially for healthworkers who were working in the most difficult circumstances.
This is even as the US Chamber of Commerce called on the Biden administration to release millions of stored doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for shipment to India, Brazil, among others, the report said.
In fact, in the last few days, countries, including China, France and Australia, have offered to help India. India presently has the second highest number of corona cases in the world and the fourth highest number of deaths. But the surge over the last few days has overwhelmed the health infrastructure, with patients having to face the trauma of not just the virus infection, but medicine and oxygen shortages, among others.
