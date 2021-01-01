National

UK Flights: Temporary suspension to go from January 8

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2021 Published on January 01, 2021

Flights to UK were banned due to new Covid-19 strain   -  THE HINDU

India has decided to lift the temporary suspension on flights from and to the UK from January 8

In a tweet, Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation said that operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries too-and-from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru. Hyderabad only.

India had temporarily suspended flights from December 22 initially till December 31 but the temporary suspension was extended till January 7.

The move will allow British Airways and Virgin Atlantic from the UK side and Air India and Vistara from the Indian side to mount flights.

India was among the many countries globally which had banned flights to and from the UK following a new strain of the Covid virus.

Before the temporary suspension came into effect there were over 60 weekly flights in both directions carrying about 2,500 passengers.

UK is among the countries globally with which India has an air transport bubble arrangement which allows these flights to operate.

Covid-19
United Kingdom
airlines and aviation
