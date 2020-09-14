UK Immigration Minister streamlines visa route for Indian students amidst Covid-19

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
United Kingdom Immigration Minister Kevin Foster announced that a ‘Student route and Child Student route’ will open on 5 October 2020 to the best and brightest Indian students as part of the government’s commitment to introduce a new points-based immigration system, as per an official release by the government.
He made the announcement on a visit to The University of Cardiff where he met with Indian students along with the CEO of Study Group Emma Lancaster.
The Study Group provides international student pathway programs leading to undergraduate and postgraduate degree level study at Cardiff and at leading universities across the UK. This includes Durham, Sheffield, Leeds, Royal Holloway University in London, and Strathclyde.
Indian students will now be able to progress onto their studies without returning home to apply for a new visa. The Minister and his civil service team held a roundtable discussion with the Study Group on issues relating to international students.
The Minister reassured to “make the immigration system much more user friendly and to work with businesses and communities to make sure the system works for everyone”.
Speaking of the new student route which has positive implications for Indian students choosing UK universities, the government said: “International students play a key part in the government’s agenda to unleash the UK’s potential now that we have left the EU. They make important contributions economically, academically, and financially.”
“Launching the Student route early sends a clear message to the world we want the best and brightest to come to the UK to study at our globally-renowned education institutions,” the official release added.
“There will be no limit on the number of international students who can come to the UK. This will help increase the total number of international students choosing to study in the UK higher education system each year to 600,000 by 2030, as set out in the International Education Strategy published in March 2019,” the government stated.
Welcoming the opportunity to talk directly to the Minister and his team, CEO Emma Lancaster said: “I very much appreciated the chance to engage with the Minister personally and to thank him for his efforts to support Indian students through policy mitigation in the face of Covid-19.”
She also welcomed the new International Education Strategy, particularly the recent changes to reintroduce the opportunity for post-study work visas which are important to Indian graduates.
“This is an important change for students seeking an opportunity to develop their careers and to mitigate the cost of study in the UK, as well as bringing vital skills and tax revenue to the UK economy, and we are keen to do our part to communicate the latest developments to talented potential students across the world,” she added.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...