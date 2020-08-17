UK launches £3-million fund for India to tackle Covid-19 challenges

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
The UK Government has launched a £3-million Innovation Challenge Fund in India to support research and development (R&D) proposals to tackle the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to the economy and the environment.
At least 12 grants of up to £250,000 are expected to be awarded, according to an official release.
“The fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Data cluster in Karnataka and the Future Mobility cluster in Maharashtra to submit research and development proposals for tackling Covid-19 or which promote a greener planet,” it said.
Applicants have to submit bids as an academia-industry consortium, ideally with an international member, the release added. The deadline for submitting the two-page concept notes is August 31.
“This fund aims to get behind the innovation heroes, whether they are working to battle the virus or the even greater looming global threat — climate change. We are proud to work with India, as twin world leaders in the development and adoption of emerging tech for the benefit of all,” said Karen McLuskie, Head, UK-India Tech Partnership, British High Commission.
The initiative builds on the Indian and British Prime Ministers’ commitment to bring together the best minds from both countries under the UK-India Tech Partnership, to deliver high-skilled jobs and economic growth as well as to collaborate on some of the world’s biggest challenges.
“The UK and India have a strong history of research and innovation. Both Covid-19 and climate change demonstrate that the most urgent challenges are global. Never has there been a greater need for academia, business and government to accelerate innovation, and for nations to collaborate to save lives and build a better future,” said Philip Barton, High Commissioner to India.
