Ukraine crisis: Rajasthan to reimburse airfare of students of state returning from Ukraine

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajasthan | Photo Credit: Adithya Narayan@Chennai

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government will reimburse the airfare of students from the state who are returning from Ukraine on their own expense.

"Instructions have been given by the government of Rajasthan to facilitate safe return of Rajasthanis arriving at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports. For this, the Rajasthan Foundation will co-ordinate," he said.

"During the war situation between Ukraine and Russia, after the advisory of the Ministry of External Affairs, the ticket amount of Rajasthanis who are coming back to their homeland on personal expense will be reimbursed," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.