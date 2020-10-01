Under Vandebharat Abhiyan, 1.17 lakh people arrived in Maharashtra: Government

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Under the Vandebharat Abhiyan, 1.17 lakh passengers have arrived at Mumbai Airport on 1,045 flights until Wednesday, and by October 31 another 209 flights are expected to arrive in the city, a press statement issued by the Maharashtra Government on Thursday.
After Covid outbreak was declared a pandemic in March, globally, commercial airlines stopped their flights. Therefore, to rescue Indians who were stranded abroad, the Centre with the help of the External Affairs Ministry launched the Vandebharat Abhiyan, an air rescue mission in early May.
The statement said that while the entire system of government is fighting for the eradication of Corona pandemic, the Maharashtra government has successfully carried out the task of evacuating and quarantining the people of Maharashtra and other states, who were stranded abroad. Under the mission, 38,602 rescued passengers are from Mumbai, 37,201 from the rest of the State and 41,630 from other parts of the country.
Institutional quarantine facilities have been provided in various hotels for passengers hailing from the greater Mumbai area. Arrangements have also been made being to send passengers from other districts to their district headquarters through the District Collector of Mumbai Suburbs.
Passengers from other states are being kept in the quarantine centre in Mumbai till they receive their transport passes from their respective states.
The passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport are from countries as diverse as including the UK, Singapore, Philippines, Myanmar and Kazakhstan
