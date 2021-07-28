‘Undertake strictest measures in areas with high Covid positivity’

As the reproduction number of the Covid virus – commonly known as the ‘R’ factor – is high in some of the States, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has directed the States/UTs to undertake strictest possible measures to stall further increase in the positivity cases in some districts.

Currently, the ‘R’ factor is hovering below 1, but it is high in several districts in the country.

‘Follow five-fold strategy’

“In view of the upcoming festivals, there is a need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in all crowded places. There should be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for the effective management of Covid – test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Bhalla in a letter addressed to all States/UTs.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised the States/UTs to conduct sero-prevalence surveys, in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to generate district-level data on sero-prevalence, which is essential in formulating localised public health prevalence.

On the basis of the findings of the 4th round of National Sero-Prevalence Survey by ICMR , the Health Ministry has advised the States to conduct the sero-prevalence studies in their own States/UTs so that such studies follow a standardised protocol, and the findings of such studies can then be utilised quickly by the respective State/UT to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to Covid-19, said the government in a press release.

“The national sero-survey by ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of Covid infection at the national level.

“Therefore, the national sero-survey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of sero-prevalence between districts and even between States.”