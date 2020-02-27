Uneasy calm in North-East Delhi, residents leave homes for safer areas

Terrorised families had begun to leave their homes as violence continued to rage in North-East Delhi for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. The death toll mounted to about 35 even as over 350 people were hospitalised, some with critical gun-shot and burn injures.

In localities such as Shiv Vihar and Brijpuri, the loss of lives and property steadily mounted with incidents of stone-pelting arson and looting through the day At the same time, short supply of milk, food and other essential items was forcing people to leave their homes looking for safety.

“I am leaving with my children. There is no milk supply and when you get it, they are asking for ₹100 for a litre! There is no security. We are moving to our relatives’ place in Ghaziabad,” said Suvarna, a migrant labourer whose family lived in a rented one-room tenement in Karawal Nagar Road that has been hit by violence.

Amity amid chaos

However, even amidst the deepening communal divide and rioting, some local residents were desperately trying to restore Hindu-Muslim amity in some of the worst-affected localities such as Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar. Hindu homes sheltered Muslims who, on their part, guarded temples in their localities. “Three of our mosques were burnt down. But we have decided not to allow anyone to even touch a temple as it could escalate the tension. We want this riots to end,” said Javed.

Om Prakash, the priest at a temple near Chand Bagh, said he came to the area seven months ago. “I heard people crying and screaming. But everyone here ensured that nothing reaches near the temple. I heard that mosques were torched. Violence is bad,” the septuagenarian priest said.

Leaders settling scores

Malik, who runs a small glass factory, claimed, in his area RSS-sponsored goons did the rioting. “They were from outside. We did not recognise anyone. But they knew which were shops run by Muslims and they attacked it.”

He alleged that the ‘real reason behind the violence’ could be personal enmity between BJP leader Kapil Mishra and AAP’s Tahir Husain.

Surendra, a resident in the locality alleged, “Mishra and Husain should be held responsible for this violence. This locality has no history of communal violence. Mishra and Husain brought violence.” “I am unable to go to office for the last five days. People are leaving our locality,” he added.

Heavy police presence is there in many riot-hit localities. But people complain that it is not enough. “Things are better after RAF and BSF personnel are deployed,” said Mohammed, a local resident.