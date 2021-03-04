UNICEF, Capgemini, YuWaah, UNGCNI collaborate to provide opportunities for young people

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
YuWaah, UNICEF, Capgemini, and United Nations Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI) entered into a collaboration to work together to skill India’s young people.
According to the joint official release, these skill sets will help empower them for creating their career pathways and enabling them as active changemakers.
The report further stated that this initiative will offer a range of opportunities, including local demand-based skilling with job matching through quality internships and apprenticeships and promote entrepreneurship.
YuWaah (Generation Unlimited/GenU) is a UNICEF-initiated multi-stakeholder global platform, that aims to prepare young people to transition from education and learning to productive work and active citizenship.
The collaboration was announced during a dialogue on ‘Imagining a Sustainable Future for India’s Young People’ by Ashwin Yardi, CEO, Capgemini India, and Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative, India.
Capgemini, UNGCNI, and UNICEF intend to bring their core assets and competencies to further advance the investments and effectiveness of YuWaah’s initiatives for young people. The collaboration aims to co-create solutions at scale with and for young people, the report noted.
Announcing the collaboration, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, said in a statement: “The collaboration marks a key milestone and will act as a catalyst in enabling YuWaah to reach an increasing number of young people. ”
Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India said: “As a global leader in digital, Capgemini’s ambition is to help make the digital revolution an opportunity for all and to provide a bridge between technology and society. We are delighted to join hands with UNICEF and YuWaah to create digital opportunities for today’s youth and leverage our expertise to bring a positive impact in our society.”
