UNICEF-funded mass fever screening system at Hyderabad international airport

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Hyderabad International Airport has deployed a Thermal Scanner — a Mass Fever Screening System, funded by UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund).
Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in coordination with Asian Development Bank and UNICEF, has provided this mass fever scanning system.
The new thermal scanner will be used by the Airport Health officials of MoH&FW (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare).
It is a ceiling-mounted Mass Fever Screening System that is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.
The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention. With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red) it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimising handling. The new thermal scanner imparts more control to the Hyderabad Airport Health Organisation, along with the existing thermal scanners at the International Arrivals.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport, in a statement said, “With this facility, it makes the task of the health officials who serve at the airport round the clock, a little more easy.”
Anuradha Medoju, Senior Regional Director, AP & Telangana, Health & Family Welfare, said, “The new top-end mass fever scanner at Hyderabad International Airport enhances our efficiency multi-fold. With the help of the intuitive technology we are able to screen passengers effectively. The system alerts us if any passenger is found with high temperature, without disturbing passenger movement and throughput. We are thankful to all the stakeholders for this gesture for assisting us in the system supply, installation and integration.”
Hyderabad International Airport has handled close to 40,000 international arrivals passengers from May till date.
