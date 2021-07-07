National

Union Cabinet, CCEA meetings cancelled

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 07, 2021

They were scheduled to take place at 11 am

The meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, scheduled for Wednesday morning, have been cancelled, officials said.

Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays.

The meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term.

Published on July 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.