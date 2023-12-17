Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has recently dedicated new state-of-the-art facilities at AIIMS New Delhi.
The new facilities inaugurated include the mother and child block, surgical block, National Centre for Geriatrics, a new Paid Ward in the main hospital; Centre for Advanced Research in Hospital Infection Control and Forensic DNA Laboratory at JPN Apex Trauma Centre.
Also inaugurated was the Centre for Medical Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CMIE) and Private Ward Wing at National Cancer Institute (NCI), Jhajjar.
“The new infrastructure will consist of advanced medical equipment and facilities designed to accommodate the latest breakthroughs in medical science,” the Ministry said in a statement.
“With the addition of new facilities, AIIMS New Delhi aims to reduce patient waiting times and expand its capacity to serve a larger number of individuals,” it further added.