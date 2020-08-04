Unique variant of Covid prevails in Maharashtra: Report

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
A new study conducted by scientists at Pune-based National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) has found that a unique variant of the coronavirus prevails in Maharashtra, which is different from the one that is widespread across India, Indian Express reported.
The findings suggested that the virus may have become region-specific during its evolution in the State due to restrictions in movement.
“We have found four variations of SARS-CoV2 (the scientific name of novel Coronavirus) to be predominant in most of the genome sequences collected from infected people in Pune, Satara and Nashik districts,” said Dr Yogesh Shouche, a senior scientist at NCCS, quoted as saying in the Indian Express report.
He further added that these new-found genes have not been seen in other parts of India.
The study of the genes of the virus is important to gain insights on the growth trajectory of the virus, which further leads to the formulation of intervention strategies that can contain the virus.
Dr Dhiraj Paul of NCCS, the lead author of the study, said the constant mutation of the virus has led to the modification of the virus into different sub-types in a very short interval.
“In our study, we have found newly-evolved mutation pattern and sub-type, which is not yet reported from any other part of the country. This sub-type has reached almost 50 per cent in our study population in Maharashtra. Interestingly, the prevalence of this new sub-type of Coronavirus is higher in symptomatic patients compared to asymptomatic ones, and again higher in symptomatic females than in males,” he said as cited in the IE report.
He further said they have found that a particular sub-type of the novel coronavirus in the western part of India, especially Maharashtra. The new variant is called 20B.
He believes that owing to the restrictions in movement during the national lockdown, this particular type of strain could be confined to this region alone.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in the States has surpassed the 4.5 lakh tally, with over one-fourth from Mumbai.
The State has recorded 4,50,196 cases and 15,842 deaths due to Covid-19. While Mumbai has 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.
