Unlock 3: FICCI recommends opening up of businesses with precautions

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has recommended opening up of all business establishments with .

In a set of recommendations to the Centre, FICCI has pushed up for opening up hotels, bars and restaurants at 50 per cent capacity. The industry body has also suggested allowing international flights on a reciprocal basis. FICCI also said that the metro rail should operate but at 50 per cent capacity initially.

FICCI has also proposed opening up of cinema halls, sports establishments and tourism destinations while maintaining social distancing norms. Thermal scanning and sanitation at the entry points of establishments should be strictly adhered to.

FICCI has also proposed opening up of schools with staggered attendance.

