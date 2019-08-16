UNSC meet on Kashmir a grave diplomatic failure, says Congress

The Congress party urged the Centre to not allow the “internationalisation” of the Kashmir issue as reports emerged that the UN Security Council is likely to discuss the recent developments in the State.

Expressing concern, the party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should urgently intervene to avoid a strategic faux pas.

Talking to reporters from the AICC podium on Friday, party spokesperson and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Congress is “extremely disturbed and shocked” by what is happening in the United Nations.

“We view it as a matter of grave and deep concern to the entire nation, to every citizen and resident of India,” he said.

The party maintained that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral, inalienable, untouchable part of India, and no other body, group, organisation, individual can assert to the contrary. “This is a non negotiable, non discussable issue as far as India is concerned,” he said.

Singhvi said the Congress is not misled by the noises about open door, outdoor or closed door.

“Our point is fundamental, under the Shimla agreement signed by (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi, under India’s established foreign policy, some of these are bilateral issues. But this issue is our internal matter, what we do with our law and changes in the law is not even bilateral, it is internal. Here, far from bilateral and internal, we are jumping to internationalisation,” he said.

He said that the development should be considered as a “grave diplomatic failure” of the Centre.