UP govt allows resumption of betel leaves business in the State

Prashasti Awasthi | Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

Mumbai, May 1 The Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday, allowed betel wholesale markets to resume their business in 21 districts. The decision was taken after considering the loss incurred by the betel industry due to prolonged Covid-19 lockdown, Live Hindustan reported.

The order by the State food department said that the advisory issued by the Centre has allowed horticultural crops. Hence, the production and distribution of betel leaves are being allowed. The order directed authorities to ensure social distancing norms to be maintained at the wholesale marketplace.

Districts were betel business can resume include Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Balliah, Ghazipur, Lalitpur, Banda, Azamgarh, Hardoi, Lucknow, Kanpur Urban, Amethi, Prayagraj, Sitapur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Mahoba.

Meanwhile, UP has reported 77 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The total toll has now risen to over 2,200 people. Out of the total cases, 551 patients have been cured while, 40 others lost their lives due to the infection, the State Health Department said.

The Centre is now coordinating with various State governments to facilitate the inter-state movement of migrant workers and people who remain stranded.

Uttar Pradesh also announced its plans to transport a million workers on Tuesday itself, a day before the guidelines were issued, Hindustan Times reported.

