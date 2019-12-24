UP Police stop Rahul, Priyanka from meeting kin of police firing victims

Travelling to see the flowers
The Congress on Tuesday protested the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to stop Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from meeting the families of the anti-CAA protesters who were killed in Police firing.
They were stopped near Meerut and were asked to go back to Delhi by the Police. The party said the UP Government is trying to hide something and that was the reason why the Congress leaders were sent back from Meerut.
Party leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters that the Police was not ready to accept even the proposal by Rahul Gandhi that just three people will visit the houses of the victims.
He said there was no issue of law and order when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the house of a protester who was shot dead by the UP Police in Bijnor.
“There was no crowd with the leaders,” Tiwari said and added: “What are they trying to hide? Why did they stop the leaders from meeting the families of victims?”
Earlier Gandhi said that the police showed no order to stop them. “We asked the police to show us order, but they did not show any order for stopping us and told us to return,” he said.
The Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States also protested the UP Government’s decision.
“It is absolutely undemocratic and unfortunate that senior Congress leaders, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji, were stopped by UP police from meeting families of victims killed during anti CAA protests. The government is not letting the Opposition to stand in solidarity with the victims,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.
