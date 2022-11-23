Yogi Aditynath Government of Uttar Pradesh plans to hold road shows in 20 countries in the coming months. This is part of curtain raiser to ‘Global Investors Summit’ to be held from February 10 to 12 next year in Lucknow.

The UP government is targeting investments worth ₹10 lakh crore during the mega event.

According to officials, road shows will be held in Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, the UAE and Canada. In the first leg, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasada will be travelling to Europe in December, the official said.

Gupta and Prasada will be touring Germany, Belgium and Sweden in Europe from December 9 to 14, according to an official communication sent by the UP government to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“The UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled for February 10, 2023 in Lucknow. Prominent cities in 20 counties have been chosen for holding ‘road shows’ ahead of the summit with a view to informing investors about the immense investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh,” the official added.

Last week, minister Gupta had sent out invitations to the industrial development ministers of 13 countries -- the UAE, Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada -- for the summit.

Officials say there are favourable conditions for industry and investment in Uttar Pradesh and the government has made an inclusive and sustainable policy after a detailed, comprehensive study of the policies of various states.

“We have paid special attention to the interests of the investors. We have written to industry ministers of various countries and are getting positive responses for this,” Gupta said while adding that the summit will be grand and unforgettable. The event will accelerate UP towards becoming a USD one trillion economy.