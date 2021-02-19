Upcoming ITES policy to focus on right ecosystem for technology companies: Maharashtra CM

The proposed Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITES) policy of Maharashtra will focus on creating the right ecosystem for technology companies along with incentives for innovation, research and development, according to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In his welcome address at the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021, Thackeray said, “With the upcoming IT/ITES policy, you can expect razor-sharp focus on creation of the right ecosystem for technology companies, incentives for innovation, research and development and a close working relationship between the State and the industry.”

The Maharashtra CM in his address, detailed how the pandemic had impacted the lives of the people and expressed gratitude towards the frontline workers. He then highlighted the importance of technology over the coming decade accelerated by the Covid-19-induced digital transformation. He further talked about the State’s plans to leverage this opportunity.

One of India’s most urbanised States and the most affected by the pandemic, Maharashtra will now focus on accelerating tech adoption and the promotion of the IT industry.

“The world is experiencing a period of rapid technological change called the fourth industrial revolution. New technologies will fundamentally change the way the government functions and delivers public services. Maharashtra has embarked on a journey to address emerging technologies including blockchain, artificial intelligence, internal Internet of Things. We are determined to drive Mumbai to be one of Asia's important fintech hubs,” he said.

“On the back of infrastructure-led focus on growth, a progressive policy ecosystem and a large pool of skilled workforce the State is on its path to becoming India's first trillion-dollar economy by 2025. Technology will have a central role to play in this journey,” he added.

In the last five years, the State’s IT sector attracted investments of over ₹65,000 crore, generating employment for more than 8.5 lakh people, the Maharashtra CM said.

The State government is also planning to set up a large incubation centre in Mumbai in partnership with NASSCOM in the near future, according to Thackeray.

“Under Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0, the State government inked 54 MOUs worth ₹1,12,929 crore. The investors included those from countries like the USA, UK, Spain, Japan, Singapore and South Korea,” he said.

“Emerging hotspots within Maharashtra also include Thane, Raigarh, Nagpur and Nasik,” he said.