Upper House adjourned sine die, BJP demands action against protesting MPs

The Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on Wednesday amid continued protests over Pegasus spyware. The BJP has demanded strict action against Opposition members who disrupted proceedings.

The productivity of the monsoon session was just 28 per cent while the average productivity of previous five sessions were 95 per cent.

The Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Opposition was adamant that the Monsoon Session will not be held in a peaceful atmosphere. He said even the marshals were attacked and the Opposition members threw files at the Chair. He condemned such acts and demanded a strict action on the protesting members.

‘Deep anguish’

The Opposition, meanwhile, alleged that the increased deployment of security personnel in the House has created problems even for women members. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge protested and the Opposition walked out of the House alleging attempt by the government to muzzle their voices.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, in an emotional appeal, urged the members to respect the sanctity of Parliament. “I have no words to convey my anguish and to condemn such acts. As I spent a sleepless night last night, I struggled to find the provocation or reason for forcing this august House to hit such a low yesterday,” Naidu said.

Also read: Opposition adamant on demand to send General Insurance Bill to Select Committee

“I rise in deep anguish to place on record the way this august House is being subjected to sacrilege and that too, propelled by a sense of competition among some sections of the House, since the commencement of this monsoon session,” he added.

He said everything said or done violating, hurting or destroying the sacredness of any place amounts to an act of sacrilege.

“A certain degree of sacredness is attached to this place. In our temples, devotees are allowed only up to thesanctum sanctorum and not beyond,” he said. “I am distressed by the way this sacredness has been destroyed yesterday. While some members sat on the table, some others climbed on the table of the House, perhaps to be more visible with such acts of sacrilege,” he added.