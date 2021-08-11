Upper House adjourned sine die, BJP demands action against protesting MPs

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on Wednesday amid continued protests over Pegasus spyware. The BJP has demanded strict action against Opposition members who disrupted proceedings.
The productivity of the monsoon session was just 28 per cent while the average productivity of previous five sessions were 95 per cent.
The Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Opposition was adamant that the Monsoon Session will not be held in a peaceful atmosphere. He said even the marshals were attacked and the Opposition members threw files at the Chair. He condemned such acts and demanded a strict action on the protesting members.
The Opposition, meanwhile, alleged that the increased deployment of security personnel in the House has created problems even for women members. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge protested and the Opposition walked out of the House alleging attempt by the government to muzzle their voices.
Earlier in the day, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, in an emotional appeal, urged the members to respect the sanctity of Parliament. “I have no words to convey my anguish and to condemn such acts. As I spent a sleepless night last night, I struggled to find the provocation or reason for forcing this august House to hit such a low yesterday,” Naidu said.
Also read: Opposition adamant on demand to send General Insurance Bill to Select Committee
“I rise in deep anguish to place on record the way this august House is being subjected to sacrilege and that too, propelled by a sense of competition among some sections of the House, since the commencement of this monsoon session,” he added.
He said everything said or done violating, hurting or destroying the sacredness of any place amounts to an act of sacrilege.
“A certain degree of sacredness is attached to this place. In our temples, devotees are allowed only up to thesanctum sanctorum and not beyond,” he said. “I am distressed by the way this sacredness has been destroyed yesterday. While some members sat on the table, some others climbed on the table of the House, perhaps to be more visible with such acts of sacrilege,” he added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...