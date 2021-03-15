Uranium Corporation to begin work on Thummalapalle mining project, mulls third mine

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Uranium Corporation of India Limited is awaiting outcome of the public hearing to take up the second uranium mine at Thummalapelle in Andhra Pradesh with an outlay of ₹700 crore.
“With huge reserves in the Thummalapalle, the focus in on taking up the second mine for which public hearing outcome is awaited. Once we secure this, we will go ahead with the mine. We are also working on to secure permissions for a third mine at Kannampally,” MS Rao, General Manager, Engineering Services, AP, Uranium Corporation, said.
“The public hearing was to take place in January but due to a stay it was postponed. We expect to take up the hearing again soon after securing various clearances,” he said.
The UCIL now operates six underground mines at Bagjata, Jaduguda, Bhatin, Narwapahar, Turamdih, and Mohuldih and one open pit mine –Banduhurang in Singhbum shear zone in Jharkhand. Ore produced from these mines are processed in two mining plants located at Jaduguda and Turamdih. The uranium concentrate produced in these plants are purified at Nuclear Fuel Complex in Hyderabad. They are purified enriched and fabricated to serve as nuclear fuel rods.
The UCIL currently operates a large underground mine and process plant at Thummalapple in YSR district of Andhra Pradesh.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...