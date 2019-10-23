US-based String Real Estate to increase headcount in India

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
At a time when companies are holding back their recruitment programmes due to slowdown in many sectors, the US-based String Real Estate Information Services, a global title services firm with a strong presence in Chennai, is planning to significantly increase its Indian workforce.
“We want to increase our India-based workforce to 1,500 employees from the present 915 by the first quarter of 2020,” said String’s founder and Managing Director, Prashant Kothari, a native of Chennai. "We are also potentially looking at small acquisitions within India,” he told BusinessLine without elaborating.
At present, String's employees are located in Chennai, Chittoor and Tiruvannamalai, he said.
The company has so far invested around ₹2.5 crore in India, and plans to spend another ₹7 crore over the next six months to add 14,000 sq ft of space at DLF SEZ and another 20,000 sq ft in DLF SEZ by January 2020, he said.
String is looking for mortgage talent in Chennai and Chittoor – people with expertise in title, residential mortgage and commercial mortgage, he said.
String is now part of SitusAMC, a leading provider of consulting, strategic outsourcing, talent and technology solutions for the real estate industry, evaluating over $5 trillion of residential mortgage assets monthly and over $1 trillion of commercial real estate assets annually.
SitusAMC has 3,200 employees across 25 offices in the US and six international offices, with a 60 per cent market share in the US for mortgage quality control review.
The goal at String is to help mortgage lenders and title agents improve margins, shorten cycle times and reduce risk.
The US mortgage industry is the largest in the world, comprising both residential ($14 trillion) and commercial mortgages ($3.5 trillion). The String team in India processes mortgages and related back-office tasks.
With its parent company planning aggressive expansion, String plans to boost its workforce and is looking at additional skill sets, with very specific expertise in US mortgage – title and land record analysis, residential and commercial mortgage back-office processing, underwriting and servicing, and more, he said.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism