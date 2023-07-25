US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will begin his five-day visit to India on Tuesday to take forward joint initiatives such as building a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, supporting the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversifying clean energy supply chains, per a US State Department statement.

Kerry will travel to New Delhi and Chennai, on July 25-29, to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, the statement noted.

“In New Delhi, Secretary Kerry will meet with senior government officials. In Chennai, Secretary Kerry will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting,” it added.

Kerry concluded his four-day visit to China last week that did not result in any new climate agreements despite “productive’’ conversations. The US top official for climate said that there were things that both sides agreed on and there would be regular meetings between the two countries on the matter.

I'm in Beijing meeting with high-level leadership to explore the possibilities of renewing cooperation on reducing emissions and other critical pathways to addressing the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/hR8M0mFO4m — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) July 18, 2023