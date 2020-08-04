US doing ‘very well’ against Covid-19 , India has a ‘tremendous problem’: Trump

Jumbo milestones
President Donald Trump has said that when compared to big countries, America is doing “very well” in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, while India is having a “tremendous problem” battling the disease and China is witnessing a “massive flare up” in infections.
India’s Covid-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 on Tuesday, with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day.
China, on Tuesday, reported 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day. The country’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 100-mark on July 29, for the first time in over three months, sparking the fear of a rebound.
I think we’re doing very well. I think that we have done as well as any nation. If you really look, if you take a look at what’s going on, especially now with all these flare ups and nations that they were talking about, Trump told reporters at a news conference here on Monday.
As such, compared to larger countries, the US is doing much better in the fight against the coronavirus, he said.
China is having a massive flare up right now. India has a tremendous problem. Other countries have problems, he said in response to a question.
And I noticed that in the news, in the evening news, I never read about that. In any news, I don’t read about the other countries. You’re starting to see that other countries are having very big flare ups, countries that thought they were over it, like we thought we might be over in Florida, and then all of a sudden it comes back. They do come back, he said.
The US is the worst-hit country from the pandemic with over 4.7 million cases and more than 155,000 deaths.
The US, Trump said, has tested over 60 million people for coronavirus.
No other country is even close to that. We’ve tested 60 million people – in many cases about 50 per cent, now rapid fire, meaning five to 15 to 20-minute tests where you get the results almost immediately. Nobody has anything like that. Nobody. And I think we’re just doing very well, he said.
