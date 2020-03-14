US Embassy in India cancels all visa appointments from March 16 to check spread of coronavirus

The US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from.March 16 2020 in response to the fast spreading coronavirus.

"US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward. Your visa appointment stands as cancelled, " according to an official alert issued by the US Embassy on its website.

Once regular consular operations are resumed, appointments will be made available and applicants will be able to reschedule, the notice added.

The number of confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in the US crossed 2000 while the number of dead increased to 41. Responding to the grave situation, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the US on Friday.