US joins high-level India-Swedish group

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 24, 2021

Modi on Saturday welcomed Joseph Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed US President Joseph Biden into the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT).

“This Indian-Swedish climate initiative takes the lead in heavy industry transition,” Modi said on Twitter. “It will help us meet Paris Agreement goals, strengthen competitiveness & create new sustainable jobs.”

LeadIT was set up by the governments of India and Sweden at the 2019 UN Climate Summit with the stated goal to enable collaboration between governments and industry.

South Korea, the UK, Germany and France are among the group’s other member countries. Spicejet, Mahindra Group, and Dalmia Cement are also members.

Published on April 24, 2021

