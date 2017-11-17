Utkal Express derailment: Railways modifies its order against employees

The Railways modified its order of removing 12 trackmen over derailment of the Utkal Express at Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh on August 19.

A directive by the railway administration said yesterday 11 of the 12 employees have been suspended, while one stands removed from service.

“The Commissioner of Railway Safety has submitted the enquiry report of the Khatauli accident, in which Pradeep Kumar has been found responsible. He continues to remain dismissed from service,” said a senior official of the ministry.

The 11 trackmen, who have not been held responsible in Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry report, are still suspended from service, and regular departmental disciplinary action for major penalty (which includes removal/dismissal from service after conclusion of departmental enquiry) is going on against them. None of them have been taken back on duty, the official said.

“First of all, it was wrong to suspend them without any proceedings. We have been protesting against the orders for a long time. Now, these men have been suspended and they will be charge-sheeted and an enquiry will be done,” Shiv Gopal Mishra of the Northern Railway Men’s Union told PTI.

The Utkal Express derailment had led to more than 20 deaths and injured 154 people.

Others including Member, Railway Board, Engineering, General Manager, Northern Railway and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Delhi, were penalised following the incident. All of them, however, have rejoined work.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has blamed human error for the accident.