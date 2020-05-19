Uttar Pradesh reports 142 new Covid-19 cases

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
With 142 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the number of such cases rose to 4,748 in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
“A total of 4,748 cases have been reported so far in the state from 75 districts, of which 1,847 are active (in 72 districts) while 2,783 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Till now, 118 deaths due to the disease have been reported in the state,” Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. He said that as many as 6,870 Covid-19 tests were conducted across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, adding that the State is also ramping up its pool-testing facility.
“We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.23 crore people have been surveyed by 81,695 teams in Uttar Pradesh. Those having symptoms (of Covid-19) have been given the required treatment,” Prasad said, adding that the Aarogya Setu mobile application is being used and alerts are being sent to people.“We have made 20,768 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the app and 181 people have been quarantined, while 50 have tested positive for coronavirus,” he said.
The official said the migrant workers coming from other States are being monitored by health workers. “Over 4.76 lakh people have been screened, 565 of them showed symptoms of coronavirus and their samples were sent for testing. Of those, the reports of 117 have come and 26 people have tested positive,” he added. “The positivity percentage in migrants is 22.2, while in the State, it is 2.6,” Prasad said.
Of the 118 deaths due to Covid-19, 27 were in Agra, 19 in Meerut, 11 in Moradabad, eight each in Aligarh and Kanpur, five in Gautam Buddh Nagar, four each in Sant Kabir Nagar, Firozabad, Mathura and Jhansi, three in Varanasi and two each in Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.
One death each has been reported from Lucknow, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Basti, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Bareilly, Shrawasti, Azamgarh, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Kushi Nagar and Lalitpur.
