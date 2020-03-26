Uttara Kannada administration to make public names of lockdown violators

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Uttara Kannada district administration is planning to make public the names of citizens who violate the directives of the administration during the 21-day lockdown period.
Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada, said that some sections of the citizens are not understanding the gravity of situation and creating nuisance for no reasons by violating the directives of district administration.
Stating that it is high time to deal such people with stern legal actions, he said: “Before that it would be more effective if we create a social pressure by disclosing the names of those violators to the public in the interest of health of public at large.”
From Friday, the district administration will initiate several measures to make public the names of violators of the directives.
Indelible ink will be put on the wrist of the violators for first time violation.
His/her name will be announced through public announcement system near his/her residential area for the second violation.
He said that photos of the violators will be published on the website of the district administration and at public places for the third time violation.
“We are confident that responsible citizens of Uttara Kannada never give a chance to take such drastic steps,” he said.
Stating that the district administration is trying hard to provide the basic amenities to each house in the district, he said the administration will be able to streamline all the issues in a day.
