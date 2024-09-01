Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised at the CM's Camp Office in Champawat, where he interacted with the general public on Saturday.

During the programme, Dhami inaugurated the construction of an auditorium and a guard room on the first floor of the Inspector Bhawan, under the Public Works Department.

"The officers will ensure that the public does not have to wander unnecessarily with their problems. Serving the public is our foremost duty. 'Simplification, solution, and settlement' is the fundamental mantra of the state government, and it should be experienced by everyone," he said.

"The development of the State and ensuring the benefits of schemes reach every section, even to the last village, is a priority of the Government. Continuous efforts are being made to make Uttarakhand and Champawat an ideal district," he said. In conclusion, Dhami highlighted that many Government services are now being provided online, with welfare policies and schemes across all departments being digitised.

