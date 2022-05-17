V C Asokan is the new ED and State Head, IndianOil (TN&Puducherry)

V C Asokan has taken over as the new Executive Director & State Head of IndianOil for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Asokan would also function as the State Level Coordinator (SLC) for the oil industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to a statement.

He takes over from P Jayadevan, who has taken on a new assignment as LPG Head in the Marketing Head Office, Mumbai.

Prior to this posting, Asokan was Executive Director & State Head of the Kerala State Office.

Asokan has over three decades of experience in IndianOil, primarily in retail sales, operations and international marketing.

He was also Vice-President (Sales) in Lanka IOC PLC, a subsidiary company of IndianOil in Sri Lanka.