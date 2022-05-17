hamburger

National

V C Asokan is the new ED and State Head, IndianOil (TN&Puducherry)

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: May 17, 2022

He will also function as the State Level Coordinator for the oil industry

V C Asokan has taken over as the new Executive Director & State Head of IndianOil for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

 Asokan would also function as the State Level Coordinator (SLC) for the oil industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to a statement.

He takes over from P Jayadevan, who has taken on a new assignment as LPG Head in the Marketing Head Office, Mumbai.

Prior to this posting, Asokan was Executive Director & State Head of the Kerala State Office.

Asokan has over three decades of experience in IndianOil, primarily in retail sales, operations and international marketing.

He was also Vice-President (Sales) in Lanka IOC PLC, a subsidiary company of IndianOil in Sri Lanka.

Published on May 17, 2022
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you