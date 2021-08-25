‘Vaccinate teaching staff before Teachers’ Day’

Gujarat is set to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 8 with 50 per cent capacities starting September 2. The development comes even as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to the States to ensure vaccination of all teaching staff before Teachers’ Day on September 5.

“In addition to the existing plan of vaccine supplies to the States, this month more than two crore vaccines will be made available to the States. We have requested all the States to vaccinate all teaching staff on priority before Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 5,” he tweeted. Getting children back to school has been a two-fold concern for the administration as teachers and support staff need to be vaccinated, and there are no vaccines for children. A needle-free vaccine from Zydus Cadila recently received emergency-use authorisation for adolescents (12 to 18 years), but that, too, comes with its own supply timelines.

Offline classes

The Gujarat government’s decision to reopen some classes was taken at the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. At present, offline classes are being conducted for classes nine to 12, with strict compliance to standard operating procedures put in place.

Offline education will begin from September 2 for about 32 lakh students at over 30,000 government and private schools across the State. The offline classes will be conducted for class 6 to class 8 with 50 per cent capacity, and the remaining 50 per cent can join through online class, informed State Education Minister, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, after the Cabinet meeting.

Students coming to school will also have to bring the consent letter of parents.

“The decision is taken so that the future of the children doesn’t get destroyed. For the past several days, the daily Covid cases are under control. Hence, the State government has decided to resume the class room teaching,” said Chudasama.

Other State governments, too, are faced with a similar dilemma. Recently, Maharashtra had revoked its plan to reopen certain classes following advice from the State’s Covid taskforce.