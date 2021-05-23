Vaccination drive: Corporates provide a smoother route

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
While vaccination for the 18-44 age group has been slow in most States due to the shortage of doses, the inoculation drive by many large corporates have been providing an alternative route to many. Companies such as Tech Mahindra, TCS, Swiggy and Maruti have set up vaccination centres for their employees and families.
“I am supposed to go to the US for my higher studies, but I could not travel without vaccination. I have been trying to get vaccinated through the CoWin app, but was not successful as most centres in Mumbai were running short on doses. That’s when my mother’s office announced vaccination for their staff and family. It’s a huge relief for me” says Rashmi, a 23-year-old from Mumbai.
Similar is the case of 70-year-old Srinivas Rao who got vaccinated at his son’s office. “ Instead of standing in long queues in this heat for hours, the vaccination initiative by my son’s office has been a blessing. It took just 20 minutes to get my shot,” says Rao.
This comes even as many States are facing a shortage of doses at hospitals.
Maharashtra, for example, has halted vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group. In other States, senior citizens have had to wait hours in long queues to get vaccinated.
“If corporates are getting vaccines for their employees and families, then how come hospitals are not getting adequate stock. Perhaps, the drug companies are selling vaccines at a higher price to corporates,” said a pharma industry executive.
For companies, providing vaccine to employees and families is a way to minimise the impact of the pandemic on their workforce.
Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said: “Timely vaccination for everyone is our best chance to win this war against Covid-19. As India battles second wave of the pandemic, our first and foremost priority is to get all our associates, their families and our entire partner ecosystem vaccinated at the earliest. As part of our #ResolveToRISE initiative, we are taking proactive measures and collaborating with leading hospitals to organise vaccination drives to ensure 100 per cent employee vaccination.”
“Our delivery partners and frontline staff continue to assist consumers, especially through the recent movement restrictions. Swiggy has been advocating the need for them to get priority access to the vaccination. The vaccination drive is a proactive step in ensuring their safety and also that of our consumers. Thousands of partners have already received their first dose, and we are confident that a large portion of our fleet will participate and get themselves vaccinated in the coming weeks,” said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.
