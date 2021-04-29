Vaccination for 18-44 yrs: Delhi draws up plan to cover all in 3 months, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Delhi proposes to set up vaccination centres on a large scale so as to vaccinate all people above 18 years in the next three months from May 1.

The third phase of India's vaccination drive is set to launch on May 1 when all Indians above 18 years will be eligible for Covid vaccination.

“Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months. We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated”, Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday.

His remarks are significant as registrations are now open for people between 18-44 years to sign up in Cowin platform or through Arogya Setu App.

Vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the central government in its fight against the Covid pandemic.

Delhi Covid-19 deaths

The national capital Delhi recorded 25,986 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours to Wednesday as the city State saw an increase in number of tests conducted.

This count of new Covid-19 cases was higher than the 24,149 cases recorded on Tuesday and 20,201 new cases on Monday.

In the last 15 days alone, Delhi has added about 3,45,000 positive cases, sending the entire creaking healthcare infrastructure in the capital into a tailspin amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.

The daily death count continued to be a picture of worry with the number of daily deaths on Wednesday coming at 368, although lower than the highest ever daily death rate of 381 recorded on Tuesday.

The numbers of tests conducted on Wednesday increased to 81,829 from a level of 73,811 tests conducted on Tuesday, the Delhi State Health Bulletin released on Wednesday night showed.

In all, there are 99,752 active cases as of Wednesday, while daily positivity rate slipped to 31.76 per cent. Roughly one in three tested are turning Covid-19 positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.20 per cent, a cause of worry given that it is above the 5 per cent mark. There are 33,749 containment zones in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday discussed with his officials a plan to increase oxygen beds in the coming days, and strengthen home isolation system in Delhi. Already, Delhi Government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok, 21 oxygen plants from France so as to help address the medical oxygen shortage in the city in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.