Vaccine shortage continues in Maharashtra

While the Covid vaccination drive was suspended in Mumbai on Friday, many other cities and towns in Maharashtra continued to wait for a constant supply of vaccine doses.

The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) said it would inform citizens about the continuation of the drive as per the availability of vaccines. The drive was suspended in private as well as government vaccination centres in Mumbai. In other major cities like Pune, many private hospitals continued to wait for vaccine stocks.

In smaller towns and cities, people cannot get their second shot even after completing the required gap after the first dose.

Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking three crore Covid-19 vaccine doses per month from the Centre.

Recently the State Assembly has passed a resolution stating that the State government can vaccinate 10 lakh people every day if vaccines are made available, and the central government must provide three crore vaccines every month.

Maharashtra tops the list of States in the number of Covid-19 infections, deaths, and active cases. Twenty-one cases of the ''Delta Plus'' variant along with 5,500 cases of mucormycosis have been detected.