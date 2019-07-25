National

Vaiko, four others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

MDMK founder Vaiko and four other newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs on Thursday took oath as members of the Upper House.

Vaiko, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and two candidates each from the AIADMK and the DMK were elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

New AIADMK Rajya Sabha members A Muhammathjohn and N Chandrasekaran and DMK members N Shanmugam and P Wilson and Vaiko took the oath in Tamil. Ramadoss did not take oath on Thursday.

After taking oath, the new members were greeted by Naidu and other members in the House by thumping of desks.

