Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Ministers for Railways and IT and Communication, on Monday hard sold Modi government’s achievements over the nine years in power to seek votes over “decisive leadership” ahead of next year’s general elections to make India a developed nation by 2047.

At a conclave on nine years of the BJP government, Vaishnaw gave a long presentation comparing country’s overall socio-economic growth before and after 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister to insist that fundamental changes took place in every sector in the two back-to-back tenure catapulting India to become a ‘bright spot” in the world.

To narrate the perceptional change India is undergoing now, he cited his interaction with Apple CEO Tim Cook during the latter’s visit last month to India. He said, Cook singled out the new-found “confidence” and “can do attitude” in India when asked about the changes hew witnessed here.

The minister reached out to youth saying “your future is being made now”. “You will be living in developed India” and your life would fundamentally change,” he said as he dished out data to demonstrate life-changing achievements of the poor.

The thought process of governance has taken a turn for better and it’s no longer a government of scams, he remarked to point fingers at previous Congress regimes. “Vote for a decisive leadership so that Bharat emerges as a leader in 2047,” the minister concluded his opening remarks at the national conclave on “9 Years; Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan.”

“Within six years, India will be the third largest economy in the world,” Vaishnaw stated, to elaborate on the journey from “fragile five” the country was counted in during the Congress-led UPA regimes.

‘Moral authority’

He also talked about the “moral authority” the Indian PM enjoyed at the global level, reflecting on the evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine during the war with Russia and on the honours bestowed upon him by the Australian premier who hailed Modi as “the Boss’.

Before him, his cabinet colleague Anurag Singh Thakur took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that “some people have been banned from coming to the Parliament. Once they used to find excuses for not running the house, today they are boycotting (inauguration ceremony of new Parliament building).”

Among the dignitaries present at the event were Airtel founder chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“Financial support is given to films in States like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and others, which is a wonderful thing. My request is that the prices of tickets in multiplexes should be reduced so that people come in huge numbers to see the film,” stated Siddiqui.