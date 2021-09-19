Vanijya Saptah: Govt to hold exporter meets

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Exporter conclaves and meets will be held in more than 700 districts across the country organised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) with State governments as part of the Vanijya Saptah from September 20 to 26 to mark the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and commemorate 75 years of India’s freedom.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), too, is organising a soft launch of the National Single Window System and the Industrial Park Rating System, during the week, according to an official statement issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Sunday.
Another major campaign will be the 35 export promotion events and exhibitions being organised on September 21-22 by all the 14 Export Promotion Councils, with at least one event in each State/UT, showcasing India as a rising economic force, the statement said.
“The EPCs will mobilise local exporters, manufacturers and industrialists to make export promotion a Jan Andolan (mass movement). Several Union ministers and chief ministers/ministers of respective States will address the events and interact with the participants,” it added.
Five national seminars and exhibitions will be organised by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in five regions of the country — North, South, East, West and North-East — on the theme ‘Azadi and Export Promotion/Import Substitution – Towards Atmanirbharta’
The digital platform, launched by the DPIIT under its single window initiative, will allow investors to identify and apply for various pre-operations approvals required for commencing a business in India.
This would provide end-to-end facilitation, support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitating clearances at Central and State levels.
Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) recognises best performing parks, identifying interventions and serving as a decision support system for investors and policy makers, the release noted.
