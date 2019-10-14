Varsity Instruments opens new facility to manufacture defence sector products

Varsity Instruments, a wire harness manufacturer, has set up a ₹30 crore manufacturing facility at the Hardware Park near the GMR Hyderabad International Airport near Shamshabad.

The investment coincides with its 50th year in business. It has been supplying wiring harness, electrical wiring and other products for over half a decade.

Wiring is a major deliverable in just about all electro-mechanical equipment. From aeroplanes to semiconductor capital equipment, the key component, tying all the technological innovations together in these machines, is the wiring. As the level of complexity of these machines increases, so does the complexity of the wiring. It supplies these for missile systems and Hyderabad has emerged as a hub.

Niranjan Kandukuri, Managing Director, Varsity Instruments, told BusinessLine, “We are celebrating 50 years of excellence in the industry and have launched our new manufacturing facility at Shamshabad. We are associated with all mission critical projects in aerospace for decades now providing customised high quality cable harnesses and solutions for our customers.”

“We have an order book of over ₹100 crore,” he said.

Rama Manohara Babu, Director, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), DRDO, Hyderabad inaugurated the new facility.

Established in 1968, the company was primarily an authorised distributor of Test and Measuring instruments for the defence sector and later it started supplying electronic passive and RF components. The company has undergone a transformation into manufacturing custom built solutions for DRDO from 2007.

The new facility located at TSIIC Hardware Park, Shamshabad, is spread across 44,000 sq ft and focusses on designing and manufacturing of cable harnesses in all types of Electronic Warfare Weapon Systems for various applications including missiles.

Understanding its customers’ requirements, the company works closely with its partners to design, build prototypes and manufacturer the custom designed products; additionally, providing technical support at both on site and also at the manufacturing facility.

Cable harnesses are being planned for diverse applications including space actuation and motion controls, flight interconnect harnesses, military aerospace and unmanned aerial vehicles.