Varsity Instruments opens new facility to manufacture defence sector products

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Varsity Instruments, a wire harness manufacturer, has set up a ₹30 crore manufacturing facility at the Hardware Park near the GMR Hyderabad International Airport near Shamshabad.
The investment coincides with its 50th year in business. It has been supplying wiring harness, electrical wiring and other products for over half a decade.
Wiring is a major deliverable in just about all electro-mechanical equipment. From aeroplanes to semiconductor capital equipment, the key component, tying all the technological innovations together in these machines, is the wiring. As the level of complexity of these machines increases, so does the complexity of the wiring. It supplies these for missile systems and Hyderabad has emerged as a hub.
Niranjan Kandukuri, Managing Director, Varsity Instruments, told BusinessLine, “We are celebrating 50 years of excellence in the industry and have launched our new manufacturing facility at Shamshabad. We are associated with all mission critical projects in aerospace for decades now providing customised high quality cable harnesses and solutions for our customers.”
“We have an order book of over ₹100 crore,” he said.
Rama Manohara Babu, Director, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), DRDO, Hyderabad inaugurated the new facility.
Established in 1968, the company was primarily an authorised distributor of Test and Measuring instruments for the defence sector and later it started supplying electronic passive and RF components. The company has undergone a transformation into manufacturing custom built solutions for DRDO from 2007.
The new facility located at TSIIC Hardware Park, Shamshabad, is spread across 44,000 sq ft and focusses on designing and manufacturing of cable harnesses in all types of Electronic Warfare Weapon Systems for various applications including missiles.
Understanding its customers’ requirements, the company works closely with its partners to design, build prototypes and manufacturer the custom designed products; additionally, providing technical support at both on site and also at the manufacturing facility.
Cable harnesses are being planned for diverse applications including space actuation and motion controls, flight interconnect harnesses, military aerospace and unmanned aerial vehicles.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...